TY students at Limerick school celebrate women’s suffrage

TRANSITION YEAR students of Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh enjoyed a day trip to the capital this week for the Politics Need Women centenary celebration.

The Sir Harry Mall’s secondary school joined 15 other schools in the country after qualifying for the finals of the video competition, showing how to encourage young women into getting involved in politics.

The event at the Convention Centre in Dublin featured a range of performances, talks and interviews addressing the question of why politics needs women.

Speakers include female role models of Irish politics including former President Mary McAleese, former Tánaistí Mary Coughlan, Joan Burton and Frances Fitzgerald.

Accompanying the students was History and Irish teacher Ms Sarah O’Connor who was proud of her students’ efforts in the video competition.

“​They really enjoyed it, and were delighted to listen to Mary McAleese; when she came out she was like a popstar to them.

“We really enjoyed the day, and it was such an honour and privilege to be the only school from Limerick, so it was brilliant,” Ms O’Connor recollected.