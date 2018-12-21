Traffic chaos in Limerick after Christmas lights fall onto traffic

THERE was traffic chaos in Limerick this Friday morning after a display of Christmas lights fell onto the street.

The Christmas lights fell on Patrick Street, between O’Connell Street and Rutland Street, right next to the Arthurs Key Shopping Centre, earlier this Friday morning.

The fallen lights appear to have landed on a number of vehicles and blocked the entire road.

The incident caused a tailback of traffic.

"One string of the Christmas lights on Limerick’s Patrick Street was damaged earlier today due to work being carried out by a third party," a spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council said.

"The string was struck by a truck and fell to the ground hitting a number of vehicles below."

"Nobody was injured in the incident."

The lights have now been removed by Limerick City and County Council for repair.