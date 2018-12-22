Limerick Prison welcomes Liam MacCarthy Cup for MS fundraiser

Inmates at Limerick Prison completed 1,000 kilometres on treadmills and rowing machines as part of a joint fundraiser with Limerick Prison staff in aid of MS Ireland.

All-Ireland senior hurlers Barry Murphy, Pat Ryan, Darragh O’Donovan and Richie English were welcomed by staff when they visited the jail on Mulgrave Street with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Staff were invited to get their photograph taken with the prized cup following a donation to MS Ireland. A presentation was also made to Richie English, whose father Paddy has MS.

“We invited in a number of people from our local community, because Limerick Prison is a part of the local community since 1821,” prison governor Mark Kennedy said.

“Every year, we have a number of fundraising events for charity and this one was for MS Ireland. Staff in the prison, and the prisoners themselves inside, raised money,” he added.

“The prisoners did 1,000 kilometers in the gym between treadmills and rowing. The hardworking staff here raised money as well, with an opportunity for them to get their photo taken with the MacCarthy Cup.

“We’ve a long association with GAA here, so it’s great to see the Liam MacCarthy Cup arrive back into Limerick Prison after a long wait,” Diarmuid Kelly, of South Liberties GAA club, said.

“The hurlers are a great bunch of lads, absolutely brilliant role models for Limerick and for sport. It's a great honour to host them today.”

“We’d like to thank everyone that’s behind them, the county board and especially JP and Gerry McManus and Joe McKenna with the academy, all their hard work has culminated in this.”

“The fundraiser is for MS Ireland, Richie English’s dad is a sufferer. It’s nice to get the lads in and to give back to local charities.

“Donations came in from staff who took their photos with the cup and the Governor is doubling it.”

“Governor Mark Kennedy and assistant governor Theresa Beirne are brilliant for promoting sport and GAA, and organising this charitable event.”