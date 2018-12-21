Easter deadline for gardai to vacate County Limerick station

THE timeline drawn up for gardai to vacate the garda station in Newcastle West and make way for work to begin on a new one, remains on track.

Last month, the staff of the district or superintendent’s office moved into office accommodation in the Askeaton garda station.

And last week, the Crime Office members transferred their base to Rathkeale after refurbishment work had been carried out.

Work on refurbishing the cells at Rathkeale is now on a priority list and work is expected to begin in January with a completion date of Easter 2019.

Easter 2019 is also the deadline for the transfer of the public office and all on-duty gardai to a new office, the Probation Service Office in Churchtown.

Once this final move of personnel is complete, it will pave the way for work to begin on clearing and demolishing the old garda station. This is due to begin in November next year.

The architect to oversee the project is being appointed this month and is expected to begin immediately reviewing the outline design.

Once the full design team is in place in January, the architect will work with the team on final documentation which will then have to be signed off by An Garda Síochána and the OPW.

The building of the new, two-storey, state-of-the-art station is expected to take 18 months. The new station should be operational by mid-2021.