Clohessy Minihane Solicitors make the case for plain speaking professionalism

Who are Clohessy Minihane Solicitors?

Clohessy Minihane Solicitors are a Limerick firm of solicitors founded in 2014 by its two current partners Cathal Minihane and Hugh Clohessy.

Both partners hail from Limerick city; Cathal from Caherdavin and Hugh from Castletroy.

Since founding the firm we have been joined by Des Clohessy, legal executive and Jackie McCarthy and Margaret O’Brien, solicitors.

Where are Clohessy Minihane Solicitors based?

We have recently moved offices to 5 Shannon Street, Limerick. We moved to a city centre location because we believe that it will provide us with greater profile.

It is also a larger office space which will allow us room to grow over the coming years.

Indeed, at present we are looking for a commercial property solicitor and a trainee solicitor to join our team.

What do we do?

We provide legal advice, legal services and legal representation to individuals and businesses in Limerick city and the Mid-West region generally.

Cathal and Des specialise in personal injury cases* and Hugh, Jackie and Margaret specialise in property transactions, commercial law and company law.

Any other recent developments?

In addition to moving office we recently launched a dedicated Personal Injury website for prospective clients www.solicitorslimerick.ie*

On the website, prospective clients can obtain information, access videos, view Frequently Asked Questions and submit an online query.

What makes Clohessy Minihane Solicitors different?

We are different in that we avoid legal jargon and speak with our clients in plain English.

Limerick people are known for their dry wit and no nonsense approach.

As such we believe that our clients much prefer our direct, plain speaking manner.

Hugh is married to a Brazilian woman and speaks Portuguese, he also speaks with our Brazilian clients in plain Portuguese.

How can you contact us?

Telephone: 061-461000

Email: reception@cmlegal.ie

website: www.cmlegal.ie or www.solicitorslimerick.ie

*In contentious business, a solicitor may not calculate fees or other charges as a percentage or proportion of any award or settlement.