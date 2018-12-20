€2.7m Limerick Lotto jackpot win to make ‘someone’s Christmas a very happy one’

THERE is huge excitement in County Limerick this Thursday morning after news broke overnight about a €2.7m Lotto jackpot win.

The store where the winning ticket for the €2,775,644 jackpot was sold is Twohig’s Supervalu in the Arena Service Station on Church Street in Askeaton.

The manager there of six years, Arthur Rogaczewski, said: “This is unbelievable news. What a way for one of our customers to start their Christmas! There is huge speculation as to who the winner might be we are really hoping it is a local. As the town is now by-passed the chances are it is a local rather than someone passing through.

“It is our first big lottery win and we really hope it makes someone’s Christmas a very happy one.

“This is great for the town and the store. We have between 50 and 60 staff and this is giving us the perfect buzz in the lead up to Christmas,” he added.

The National Lottery has appealed to all its players to check their tickets to see if they have landed this cracking windfall just in time for Christmas. The winning numbers are: 1, 5, 19, 24, 27, 42 and Bonus number 44.

A spokesperson said: “We are appealing to players to check their tickets and if you are the lucky holder of this valuable piece of paper contact us at National Lottery HG as soon as possible and we will guide you through the games process.”

It is the 13th Lotto jackpot winner of the year, and the 18th millionaire created through Lotto in 2018.

Almost 30 cent in every euro spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes all over Ireland. Last year alone more more than €226 million was raised, or €620,000 a day.

National Lottery CEO Dermot Griffin said “that is why we exist”.

“We were delighted that the overall winner of the inaugural National Lottery Good Cause of the Year, announced in November, was the Children’s Grief Centre in Limerick, which is doing incredible work, supporting children who suffered loss and we are proud that Good Causes funding raised by our players are contributing to their mission. When people play our games they are contributing to lifechanging work being done in communities all over the country,” he added.