BREAKING: €2.7m Lotto jackpot won by Limerick player

Christmas has come early for one Lotto player in Limerick after their numbers came up in this Wednesday’s draw.

The National Lottery has confirmed there was one winner of the €2,775,644 jackpot and that the winning ticket was sold in County Limerick.

Congrats to a player in Co. #Limerick who'll be rockin' around the Christmas tree! A ticket sold in the county has match all 6 numbers drawn on tonight's #Lotto scooping a cool €2,775,644 Jackpot! . Players can check their tickets in-app or at https://t.co/YZLwqbZ2DF pic.twitter.com/2e5PknOirC — The Irish National Lottery (@NationalLottery) December 19, 2018

It’s expected that further details of where and when the ticket was purchased will be revealed on Thursday morning once the retailer has been informed of the success.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery revealed the holder of the winning ticket is the ninth Lotto millionaire since changes were introduced to the games on September 1.

For the record, the winning numbers in Tuesday’s draw were 1, 5, 19, 24, 27 and 42. The bonus number was 44.

There were no winners in the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.