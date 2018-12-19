Fundraiser to take place for ‘lifesaver’ Limerick community first responders

LIMERICK’S only community first responders urgently need to raise funds for essential lifesaving equipment.

The Ennis Road Community First Responders are volunteers, linked to the National Ambulance Service, who are dispatched by that office to cardiac emergencies within their communities.

The group was founded last April given the aging profile of the population in the surrounding estates between the Strand Hotel to the Greenhills Hotel, according to volunteer Noel Kerley.

“Currently, cardiovascular disease is the most common cause of death in Ireland, accounting for 33% of all deaths, early response is essential in helping to save some of those lives,” Mr Kerley said.

With all of its members trained in CPR and other live-saving measures, the Ennis Road Community First Responders are typically the first on the scene, working on call 24/7 to respond to cardiac arrests, chest pains and suspected heart attacks, strokes and choking emergencies.

While the Ennis Road CFR group is supported by the HSE and the National Ambulance Service, they do not get any funding to buy their own equipment, including AEDs (Automated External Defibrillators) or to provide accredited training and purchase training equipment.

A major fundraiser for this equipment is to take place this Thursday, December 20, in Dunnes Stores at the Jetland Shopping Centre, Ennis Road.

“We are appealing to the people living in the area to support our fundraising next Thursday because we need this money to help us buy this essential equipment and also to provide ongoing accredited training for our volunteers,” Mr Kerley said.