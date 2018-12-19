Regeneron announced as new title sponsor of Great Limerick Run

LIMERICK-based pharmaceutical firm Regeneron has been announced as the new title sponsor of the Great Limerick Run.

Under the three-year sponsorship deal the event will be re-named the Regeneron Great Limerick Run.

Next year’s event takes place on Sunday May 5, with race distances ranging from a six-mile run to a half marathon and to a full marathon.

Regeneron employs over 800 people in Ireland’s largest scale bulk biologics facility based in Raheen Business Park. The facility became operational in 2015.

“Last year, Regeneron won the 'Fittest Company Challenge' at the Great Limerick Run when 200 of our employees took part in the event,” Regeneron vice president and site head Niall O’Leary said.

“We all witnessed the buzz, excitement and positive atmosphere on the day and so we are thrilled to become the title sponsor of an event that means so much to Limerick.”

The Great Limerick Run is delighted to partner with Regeneron, according to event director John Cleary.

“In May 2019, we will celebrate the tenth staging of this iconic event and it is growing in popularity every year.”

“Over 10,000 participants took part last year, ranging from experienced marathon runners to those starting their first ever six-mile race. In partnering with Regeneron we hope to deliver a bigger and better event for 2019.”