Tell us a little about All Trades:

We are a construction and property maintenance company. We are doing a lot of work at the moment for the Mid-West Simon Community and Jackie Bonfield, and we are also linked in with Limerick’s regeneration projects. We do repairs, maintenance, and would deal with individuals and companies. As far as we are concerned, no job is too big or too small. At present, we employ between six and seven people. We are also renovating two homes in Bengal Terrace at present. The company was founded in January 2017.

What does your role entail?

Sourcing work and managing the jobs as they come in, making sure our lads are okay on jobs.

Where were you born and raised?

I was born in Clonmel. Now I live in Limerick, having been here since I was three years of age. I live in the Lee Estate at the moment.

What is your educational background?

I had no formal educational background. As part of a plumbing apprenticeship, I repeated my junior certificate exams as I left school early. That training was through Ceim ar Cheim in Moyross. I was initially at school at Edmund Rice, over by Hassett’s Cross.

How did you get to where you are today?

I started plumbing at the age of 21 – I was late enough starting as an apprentice. I was with a plumbing company for seven years. But it wasn’t working out too well so I came and started working for Limerick City Build. I started my own company from there about three years later. I was working there when Ray just got set up.

What made you want to go into business alone?

I wanted more for myself to be honest. I could see an opening. I could see I was getting calls for little bits and pieces. Property maintenance and things like this.

What are your goals for the next 12 months?

We hope to have more work, and keep going the way we are. I’m happy with how it is, so it is a case of more of the same.

In business and life, who do you admire?

The man I work for, Ramie O’Halloran. He is an excellent businessman. He taught me a lot, he showed me a lot of things and helped me out in places I might have gotten stuck. He was a bit of a mentor.

Are you guided by any particular motto?

Just work hard. I want a nice life, so that’s the way to achieve it.

Away from work, what are your pastimes and hobbies?

I enjoy hunting, I’d do a lot of this in the county. I’m part of a hunt club, and would do a lot of peasant shooting in areas like Bruff and Broadford.