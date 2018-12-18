WATCH: Limerick songstress Emma Langford performs classic Christmas hits

LIMERICK musician Emma Langford has recorded not one but two beautiful renditions of Christmas hits accompanied by local musicians.

The songstress, who won best emerging folk artist at the first ever RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards in October, recently performed Joni Mitchell’s River for 061 Recordings with musician Ger O’Donnell.

061 Recordings, a growing music initiative seeking to promote local talent in Limerick online, recorded its Christmas special from the Santa Experience grotto.

Earlier this week, Ms Langford, accompanied by two guitars, two violins and a Swedish nyckelharpa, also sang Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas at the Record Break in Ennis.

Ms Langford, a Limerick Person of the Month winner, is set to perform with The Brad Pitt Light Orchestra at Dolans, December 23.