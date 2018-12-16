JP and Gerry McManus to be honoured by Old Time Gaels of East Limerick

THE OLD Time Gaels of East Limerick was formed 15 years to celebrate those who have made a real difference in the eastern division.

The St Ailbes Credit Union sponsored ceremony on December 22 at 7.30pm in the Millennium Centre in Caherconlish takes on extra significance as Liam MacCarthy is in safe-keeping.

An Al-Ireland is what every person who received an honorary scroll since 2003 has strived for and dreamt of.

It was founded by Eddie Wade, South Liberties; Ger O’Connell, Pallasgreen; Seamus Walsh, Ahane; Tony Hickey, Murroe-Boher; Michael Clarke, Cappamore and John Cooney, South Liberties to acknowledge the contributions of Gaels who have given lifelong, voluntary and dedicated service to the GAA.

Many worked quietly in the background in areas like administration, fundraising, field maintenance, refereeing and endless other important chores.

Others have excelled on the field of play and brought honours to their clubs, division and county.

The committee congratulated John Kiely and John Ryan for leading to Limerick teams to All-Ireland glory. They will receive outstanding achievement awards.

The committee announced that two special merit awards will go to JP and Gerry McManus.

“Their contribution to Limerick GAA has proved influential, inspiring and successful and the fruits of their involvement paid dividends on August 19. We pay special tribute to JP and Gerry McManus for their vision, ambition and passionate support to which Limerick GAA at all levels have prospered,” said Ger O’Connell, secretary.

He described JP as an integral part of Limerick GAA.

“Whenever Limerick GAA is spoken of, JP always comes to mind. His sponsorship and support to the county and especially to the senior hurling team was finally rewarded. This meant so much to him that the scenes in the dressing room when he walked in and addressed the players and backroom will be forever remembered.

“He has done so much for Limerick in every sector, which is incredible and extraordinary, that we are fortunate to have a great man like him,” said Ger.

The contribution of Gerry McManus will also be acknowledged.

“Since his involvement, the structure of the underage teams has flourished and has revamped the outlook of Limerick GAA to make it stronger. A narrative coming from Limerick’s victory is that the success was the result of years of hard work that has gone on within the academy structure. It brings hurlers right through from grassroots to senior level. We have been very lucky in having two great sponsors in JP and Gerry McManus whose long term financial support of the team, county board and academy played no small part in Limerick’s success at Croke Park,” said Ger.

One person from each of the 12 clubs will receive an honorary scroll with a special Liam MacCarthy Cup stamp.

The Tom O’Brien personality and Jimmy Butler Coffey referee awards will also be announced.

