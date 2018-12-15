County Limerick village to welcome all to Live Crib this weekend

ONE of Limerick’s most enduring attractions for the last two decades has been the Live Crib in Adare.

The crib will be open to the public from this Sunday, December 16, from 2pm to 5pm. It will take place in the Parish Hall. The staging of the crib there last year was hugely successful, and Anne Mordan, one of the organisers, hopes to carry on a tradition which has been going for nearly a quarter of a century.

“This will be our 23rd Live Crib in Adare and it is a source of great pride and joy in the parish that the crowds throng to us annually, to take part in this traditional and authentic event,” Anne said.

“Our cast is fully in place. The babies and their parents are looking forward to their outing and again demand was high from locals to participate in the crib. The live animals are lined up for duty, the young boys and girls are happy to be the shepherds on the day.”

There will be a host of carol singing on the day, with local schoolchildren from St Nicholas School, Our Lady’s Abbey and Scoil Naomh Iosaf, opening the afternoon celebration. Shountrade NS are unavoidably absent this year. Instead, the relatively newly-formed Adare Youth Choir will perform. They will be followed by Croagh Church Choir and Holy Trinity Abbey Choir.

“If you have never been to see our Live Crib, do come along and witness the event in all its good-humoured simplicity. From grandparents to babies, everybody is welcome,” said Anne.

Admission is free. Donations received on the day go to various charities.