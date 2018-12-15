Up to four ballot papers to face Limerick voters next May

LIMERICK people could be set to vote in four separate polls next May.

While the elections for the next five year term of Limerick City and County Council, and the European Parliament are nailed on for May 24 next, local people will be given up to two further ballot papers.

A referendum to ease the constitutional restrictions on divorce is to be held on the same day.

And Limerick people could also be asked whether they wish to create a new office of directly elected mayor.

Labour TD Jan O’Sullivan has urged local government minister Eoghan Murphy to produce full details of the powers any new directly elected mayor.

“The people need to know in advance what these directly elected mayors will actually do. It is pointless creating these positions if they don’t come with any additional powers. This must be about giving more power to people by eliminating any democratic deficit at local government level,” said Ms O’Sullivan, a former mayor herself.