Youth work pilot project for teenagers in Limerick city

LIMERICK Youth Service has put in place a detached youth work pilot project for teenagers.

The scheme will provide evening and weekend support for local teens who have no place to gather with their peers, and the move has been welcomed by Cllr Daniel Butler.

He said: “Often a small element in large groups can be a catalyst for activity considered to be anti social and hopeful this project can support these young people to make positive choices.”

Workers on the project, it’s anticipated, will go and meet young people where they hang out, giving them a chance to look at some sort of youth work supports for them within their community.

The team is made up of two workers who have completed the research part of the pilot project.

“​This type of project is a new modern fresh approach to youth work showing the commitment by Limerick Youth Service to professional excellence. A similar project is currently active in Garryowen and initial results are very positive,” said Cllr Butler.

“I am fortunate to work in this area of expertise and I plan to work closely with the guys to ensure we reach all that need to be reached and hopefully support young people who need that support and additionally address some of the anti social activity that concerns a lot of people in our community.”