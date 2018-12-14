Construction well underway on site for new County Limerick secondary school

THERE is an air of anticipation around Croom in County Limerick as construction on the 22-acre green-field site for the new Coláiste Chiaráin school campus continues.

The official sod turning ceremony was performed by the Minister of State at the Department of Finance and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, Patrick O’Donovan TD, in late August. Since then the construction on the site has been steadily continuing.

Acting principal Gerard O’Sullivan is extremely positive in relation to current progress, confirming this week that “the developments on site are very welcome and are generating great excitement and enthusiasm among the whole school community”.

Commenting on the new school campus, Mr O’Sullivan observed the that “the aerial photography really demonstrates the scale of this development.

“The new school building is in a wonderful setting adjacent to Croom Orthopaedic Hospital and the size and scale of the school campus is being greeted with much optimism and excitement from current and prospective students and parents alike.

“The students currently enrolling for admission in September 2019 will make history by being the first cohort of students to enrol into our new state of the art campus,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

The new school development will consist of a two-storey building of almost 10,000 square metres, designed by Healy Partner Architects.

The main contractor, MMD Construction, has been on site since early October. To date, the site has been cleared entirely and the footprint of the new school building and playing pitches are clearly visible as this project begins to take shape.

The campus will incorporate over 60 teaching spaces which will facilitate delivery of the widest-possible curriculum to 850 students.

All perimeter fencing and hoarding has been installed. Preparatory ground works have commenced for the construction of three full-sized playing pitches for GAA, Rugby and Soccer.

The installation of critical infrastructure such as stormwater drainage is also underway. Currently, works are in progress on the significant stage of excavating and installing the foundations for the main school building.

In addition, the inclusion of a Special Education Needs Unit will ensure that the educational needs of the entire school community are met.

The total value of the building project will be between €15 and €20 million and construction is slated for completion in the final quarter of 2019.