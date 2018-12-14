Surprise in Limerick as IDA Mid-West regional development manager resigns

THE IDA’s Mid-West regional business development manager Enda McLoughlin has resigned after less than a year in charge.

A spokesperson for the job creation agency confirmed the news to the Limerick Leader this week.

“We can confirm he has resigned,” they said. “We will be recruiting for a successor shortly.”

It’s understood Mr McLoughlin, a Meath man, left the role in the last week.

He had replaced Niall O’Callaghan, who joined Shannon Heritage.

Mr McLoughlin joined IDA Ireland having worked internationally and nationally in sales roles.​

He had worked in companies such as Ericsson, Meteor Mobile, Tecnotree Corporation in Shannon and most recently, at Wren Data.

He holds a bachelors degree in electronic engineering, along with a diploma in applied project management.

In his spare time, Enda coaches underage hurling and football teams and is a scout leader.

Mr McLoughlin could not be reached for comment by the Limerick Leader this week.