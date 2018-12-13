Big Limerick entry for the BT Young Scientist Exhibition

THE young people of Limerick are thriving in the world of science with a total of 42 projects from the city and county making the the cut to qualify for this year's BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

With one month to go, the Limerick finalists are busily preparing their projects for the 55th annual exhibition.

Taking place at the RDS, Dublin from January 9 to 12, the brightest minds from across the island will gather under one roof to compete for the coveted title of BT Young Scientist and Technologist of the Year 2019.

This year, Limerick will be represented by 12 schools from across the county.

They bring with them a host of impressive projects.

Three students from Desmond College in Newcastlewest make up the only senior level entry from Limerick. Their project looks at “The Rise and Fall of The Fall Army Worm (Spodoptera Frugiperda).”

All over Africa, countries are battling Fall Army Worms. Since pesticides are not sustainable, their goal is to manufacture an object which can trap them.

Two students from Ardscoil Ris will be presenting their project, which is titled “How Now Brown Cow? : A collar with sensors to monitor cow movement, temperature, identification and more.”

They want to create a smart solution for farmers to monitor different information from animals, such as their location, temperature, and movement.

A group of students from the John The Baptist Community School in Hospital are focusing on the social sciences.

Their project “Does the leaving certificate efficiently prepare you for college,” will look at how the Leaving Certificate prepares students for college and which aspects of the Leaving Certificate could be improved upon.

Students from Laurel Hill Secondary School FCJ are planning on presenting their project, “Ditch the Decks or Feel the Effects.”

This aims to study the effect of deck shoes on people’s feet. The popularity in different regions and different genders. The short and long-term problems they can cause.

Many of the projects very much reflect issues of ongoing global concern, with almost 100 tackling climate change and environmental issues, doubling last year’s projects.

Other projects that are being presented will touch upon topical issues from cervical cancer screening, the alternatives to and benefits of antibiotics, the growing impact of social media.

Some students are even turning their attention to bee-related projects.