University Hospital Limerick strongly refutes accusations of bullying by senator

THE UL Hospitals Group has expressed disappointment with a senator over “derogatory” remarks made in Seanad Eireann, where he claimed “nurses are running out of” University Hospital Limerick.

In a scathing attack on human resource management, Sen Paul Gavan said that he was contacted by a nurse who claimed that “nurses are running out of the hospital” and that they are “seeking employment elsewhere and are leaving in droves”.

The Sinn Fein senator said that the reason is the “complete lack of people management from the human resources department” at UHL. Calling for a specific debate on UHL, he said that the nurse wrote that she rang “six different people” in HR “but none of them would help her as they said it was not their area”.

Sen Gavan added that UHL is losing skilled nurses because it is “turning a blind eye” to bullying.

But a spokesperson for the UL Hospitals Group told the Limerick Leader that it “strenuously refutes the allegation that the group are not dealing with reports of bullying.

“It is very disappointing that Senator Gavan would make those comments without contacting the hospital management team in relation to specific cases. It is also surprising that Senator Gavan would make such derogatory statements about a management team that he has not met.”

She added it “has an active recruitment policy and it is damaging to the Group and the region when sweeping statements are made on the record that do not reflect our organisation.”

The spokesperson said that recruitment is ongoing and it has “successfully recruited” nurses over the past 18 months, and that the nursing turnover “is in line with other hospital groups in the country”.