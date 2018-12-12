Emergency services at the scene of river rescue in Limerick
EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a river rescue in Limerick city this Wednesday morning.
Limerick Fire Service were alerted to a report of an individual entering the River Shannon at approximately 11 am this Wednesday.
Three units from Mulgrave Street have been dispatched to the scene.
Limerick Marine Search and Rescue have also been deployed to the River Shannon and a rescue helicopter is flying overhead.
