Gardaí investigating alleged assault in Limerick city centre 

An investigation is underway after a man was discovered with serious injuries in Limerick city centre PICTURE: MICHAEL COWHEY

GARDAÍ are currently investigating an alleged assault in Limerick city centre after a man was found with serious injuries in a lane on Tuesday night. 

A man in his 40s was found with serious injuries in the Augustinian Lane area, near Roches Street, at approximately 2:30 am. 

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick. 

No arrests have been made and the investigations are ongoing, a garda spokesperson confirmed. 

"Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061-212400." 