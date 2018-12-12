Gardaí investigating alleged assault in Limerick city centre 

GARDAÍ are currently investigating an alleged assault in Limerick city centre after a man was found with serious injuries in a lane on Tuesday night.

A man in his 40s was found with serious injuries in the Augustinian Lane area, near Roches Street, at approximately 2:30 am.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

No arrests have been made and the investigations are ongoing, a garda spokesperson confirmed.

"Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061-212400."