Homeless agency warns public over bogus collectors in Limerick

A HOMELESS agency has issued a public warning over bogus charity collectors in the Limerick city suburbs.

In a social media alert, national housing and homeless organisation Novas—headquartered in Limerick—said that it was made aware of the bogus collectors over the past few days.

Writing on Twitter, Novas said: “We have had reports in the last couple of days of people collecting for Novas in Corbally area of Limerick City. They are NOT collecting on our behalf. Never donate to public collections without proof of garda permit or identification.”