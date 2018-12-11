New Limerick feud fears as ‘substantial’ quantity of drugs stolen

GARDAI in Limerick have expressed fears that a dispute between two families in the Garryowen area will escalate following the alleged theft of a ‘substantial’ quantity of drugs.

Details of the concerns emerged after two brothers were charged in connection with a violent incident at a house at Kilmurry Avenue.

Justin Casey, aged 34, of Singland Park, Garryowen and Stephen Casey of Downey Street, Kilalee are each charged with criminal damage and with threatening to burn down the house, which was occupied by a woman and a young child at the time.

CCTV footage has been obtained as part of the garda investigation and a vehicle has also been seized.

During an in-camera bail hearing, Detective Garda Rob Sheehy told Limerick District Court a number of men ‘attacked’ the house at around 10.30am on November 28, last.

He said several windows were smashed and that efforts were made to kick in the front door by the culprits who then threatened to return and burn down the house as they fled.

The detective said gardai believe the incident was related to the theft of a “substantial” quantity of drugs by someone associated with the occupants of the house.

He said there are “escalating tensions” between two families who are “well known to each other” and that he feared there will be further serious offences.

When asked by solicitor Tom Kiely, Detective Sheehy said gardai are seeking to establish more details relating to the alleged theft of the drugs which has sparked the recent increase in tensions.

Mr Kiely said there was no evidence to support the contention that witnesses would be intimidated and that his clients insist the allegations are “complete lies”.

In the case of Justin Casey he said he has “very serious personal responsibilities” and that he is entitled to the presumption of innocence.

The defendants were granted bail by Judge Marian O’Leary subject to a number of strict conditions.