Sadness as final pints pulled at landmark Limerick city pub

THERE is sadness in Limerick following the closure of a landmark city pub.

The final pints were poured on Sunday night at the A1 Bar in Clare Street, after more than 50 years of trading.

It comes after the Hayes family, who have owned the pub for all this time, decided to sell the property, which went under the hammer at auction late last month.

It’s understood the new owners will not continue the pub business.

Local Fianna Fail councillor Kieran O’Hanlon, pictured, above, said: “It’s very sad coming from out there, it’s almost like losing a part of rural Ireland. The parish is fantastic, it was an agricultural area. A lot of fisherman from Plassey used to come in there and tell a lot of tall stories needless to say!”

He said he recalls going to the bar with his father who died in 1965.

“I have a lot of great memories of the place. It was a central part of the community,” Cllr O’Hanlon added. “I started various election campaigns outside of there.”

The A1 Bar in Clare Street was formerly a Royal Irish Constabulary barracks.

It was a night of emotion and fond memories, as the pub ceased trading at close of business last night.