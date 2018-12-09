Limerick students get financial backing from biopharma firm Regeneron

THREE Limerick students have secured financial backing towards their studies from biopharmaceutical firm Regeneron.

The company, based at the Raheen Industrial Estate, has teamed up with the University of Limerick for its new ‘Regeneron Ireland College Awards’.

Through these, the company is providing selected students taking part in degrees in science, engineering and related disciplines a monetary sum to support their studies – as well as an internship with an employee mentor from Regeneron, which employs north of 800 here.

The lucky trio are Kilmallock lad ​Conor O’Regan, who is studying chemical and biomedical engineering, Lee O’Connor from the Old Cork Road and Aaron Cummins from Templemore.

The latter pair are both taking part in biochemistry degrees.

In order to secure the backing, they had to enter the awards at the start of the college semester.

There, they prepared a presentation about specific topics related to their academic studies. The shortlisted candidates then presented and discussed their findings with a group of senior Regeneron managers who selected the winners.

Niall O’Leary, the site head of Regeneron here, said: “We are delighted to welcome Aaron, Conor and Lee to Regeneron as future interns and I would like to personally congratulate them on their achievement. We view our relationship with UL as the template for successful partnering between industry and academia and the ‘Regeneron Ireland College Award’ further strengthens our connection to Limerick.”