New Limerick and District Photographic Society calendar puts county in picture

SOME of county Limerick’s most beautiful scenery is captured in a new charity calendar, out now.

For the 12th year in a row, the Limerick and District Photographic Society has released a calendar showcasing some of the best photographs its members have taken across the last 12 months and a bit.

The 2019 calendar – sold at Gleeson’s Spar in Catherine Street, DJ Whitty’s Mace in Caherdavin and Harvey Norman at the Tipperary Road – is a souvenir edition, heavily featuring the homecoming of the victorious hurlers back in August.

Snapper John Grimes was fortunate enough to get some images of the homecoming heroes from the top of the Strand Hotel.

Images have also been captured of snow scenes at King’s Island, the spectacular fireworks which brought Riverfest 2018 to a close back in May, the gate house lodge at Glenstal Abbey in Murroe, and the Franciscan Friary by the River Deel in Askeaton.

The calendar is priced at just €6 – a reduction from the normal €7.

A different charity benefits each year from the proceeds.

The last calendar saw monies raised go to Foynes Search and Rescue, while Corbett Suicide Prevention Patrol has also benefitted from sales in the past.

This year however, all the proceeds from the sale will go to the Limerick Autism Group.

The photographic society is always on the look out for new members.

They are planning to meet twice a month from early in the New Year.​

For more information, or to join up, please telephone John Grimes on 087-6722478.