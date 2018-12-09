Financial watchdog sums up Limerick parish’s community ethos

CHAIR of the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council, Seamus Coffey is a busy man keeping a tight watch on the country’s finances but he generously made time to launch Ceapach Mhór 2018.

Seamus also appears on the back of the yearbook as part of the Cappamore team who are Junior B County Hurling champions. They have since booked their place in the Munster final.

The lecturer in Economics in UCC focused on the two photos on page one – the Limerick All-Ireland champions in 1918 and 2018. Cappamore man Willie Ryan played in 1918 and his daughter Mary T Ryan is a long standing member of Cappamore Historical Society. While Donal O’Mahony, who is on the current Cappamore team, is a great grandson of Willie Ryan.

Seamus spoke about the parish’s sense of community both in a local and global sense as Cathal Mullane’s diving equipment proved crucial in the Thailand cave rescue.

He said Cappamore is all about “co-operation”. There is a view that rural Ireland is dying but Seamus takes a different view.

“The population has never been higher but the distribution is different. Population in the villages are going down but in the hinterland it is going up,” said Seamus. Ceapach Mhór is concrete proof of this as it holds a mirror up to all that is happening in Cappamore.

The 31st edition runs to 268 pages and is jam-packed with news on clubs and organisations, celebrations, schools, photographs, history and much more. One of many fascinating pieces is Oliver Dillon writing about Killuragh caves.

Co-ordinator of Ceapach Mhór, Pauline Campbell has been involved for 28 of the books and this is her third as co-ordinator. She thanked everyone who submitted articles and photographs, with a special nod to Josephine Blackwell, which “give us an insight into another year of events and occasions in our parish”.

She thanked Troy Marketing for producing a great book and said it is on sale now. Priced at just €10, it is available from shops and outlets in Cappamore, Dromkeen, Old and New Pallas, Murroe, Doon and Oola.