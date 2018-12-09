Remarkable Limerick Garda Youth Award winner’s motto is ‘all things are possible’

EVERYBODY at the Limerick Garda Youth Awards left with Sean Byrnes’ powerful message of “don’t let it be about your disability, let it be about your ability” ringing in their ears.

There was an ovation for the 14-year-old from Caherconreafy, Pallasgreen. Sean has spinabifida and hydrocephalus, and is a wheelchair user but he won’t let it define him. The remarkable young man’s motto is ‘all things are possible’.

He marked the occasion by encouraging others with disabilities to have a can do attitude.

“Don’t let it be about your disability let it be about your ability,” said Sean, who received a resounding round of applause at the ceremony in the Woodlands House Hotel.

The son of John and Fiona was nominated for the award by his principal in Doon’s Scoil na Trionoide Naofa, Eilis Casey. Sean’s list of achievements would make anyone proud not to mind his tender age and what he has had to overcome.

After his first swimming lesson organised by the Mid–West Spinabifida Association for members in Bawnmore Sports Centre the then six-year-old said to his dad, “let’s do it again”.

“Swimming brought great challenges and joy to me as I do not have use of my legs that most people take for granted. It makes swimming even more challenging. It was a great feeling to finally complete my first achievement of swimming without aid or assistance from my instructor,” said Sean.

But that wasn’t enough for the second year student. He took up scuba diving and was certified PADI Seal Team Diver in June 2014 after completing a course.

Out of the pool and the sea, Sean’s sporting prowess continues. In the 2014/15 season he was awarded Irish junior wheelchair basketball blitz’s best young player of the year.

If school, swimming, scuba diving and basketball wasn’t enough he started training on a hand trike. Sean has now completed four Great Limerick Runs.

Sean is living proof of his own phrase, ‘all things are possible’.