Take a walk in the woods this Sunday on brand new loop in County Limerick

TAKE stock this Sunday and enjoy some fresh air and community spirit before the Christmas rush begins in earnest.

That is the invitation from the dedicated group behind the Broadford Ashford Walking Trails who want people to join them in launching the inaugural walk on the brand-new Ashford Woodland Loop this Sunday.

“The Ashford Woodland Loop is a newly developed 1.3km walk through beautiful woodland with gentle inclines and lots of beautiful views”, explains Kathleen Barry, a stalwart of the Broadford Ashford Walking Trails. This new addition to the Ashford Trails offers a pleasant alternative to the steeper, cobs road route and links seamlessly onto the other walking trails of the Gortnaclohy Loop, the Lough Ghé Way and the Ashford to Broadford Way.”

The storyboards at both trailheads in Ashford and Broadford have been updated with the new loop and new brochures have been designed, which will be distributed on Sunday at the beginning of the inaugural walk.

“This is our Christmas Charity Walk and social gathering which have become an annual event,” Ms Barry continued.

Beginning at 12 mid-day from the church in Ashford, the walk will take in the new Woodland Loop and give the option of leading onto The Gortnaclohy Loop (6km in total).

The walk will finish back in the village of Ashford for some welcome festive refreshments in The Village Inn. There will be no charge for the event but there will be a donation bucket in aid of Milford Hospice on the day.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the trail, Broadford is getting ready for its big Christmas launch on Sunday, December 16. The day opens following early morning Mass with the Live Crib. This will take place in the forecourt of the community centre. This will be followed with the Christmas Market in the centre itself, with breakfast, mulled wine and mince pies on offer and stalls for gifts, crafts and home produce as well as a Spin the Wheel. Santa Claus and his elves are due to arrive at 10.30am and the Car, Truck And Tractor Run will get underway at 11.30am.

The Broadford event is organised by the Broadford Development Association.