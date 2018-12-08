Limerick band give hurling song CD to John Kiely who sowed the seeds for success

THE WILD Oats’ Limerick hurling song is called Keep Your Green Flags Flying and they certainly were in Kilteely and Cloverfield on Saturday.

Mike Cleary, of the band, presented a CD to John Kiely in the Teach, Cloverfield when he brought the Liam MacCarthy Cup. The fitting chorus goes, “So keep you green flags flying high, to wave in the wind, this is only the beginning boys, who knows where it will end”.

Pat O’Dea, of St Patrick’s Players, said John was joined by kitman Ger O' Connell and their two parishioners who are members of the management team - Denny Ahern and Eamon O'Neill.

“There was a huge crowd gathered and all four members of the management sat around the fireside with Pakie Redfern and discussed various aspects of the Limerick hurlers victory. All present had their photograph taken with the cup and a great afternoon was had by all. The cup then went to the hall in Kilteely where there was another huge reception. Barry Murphy and Richie McCarthy also attended,” said Pat.

The Wild Oats launched the song on the previous Saturday night in the Teach. Mike Cleary, who is from Dromin-Athlacca, said the Wild Oats is made of musicians in their seventies.

“I was fooling around with the song Wrap the Green Flag Around me Boys. It is an old Fenian song sang by the rebels of old. Then coming up to the All-Ireland final I said if they win this I would turn it around and do a Limerick song. I didn’t go to the final, I watched it in Moloney’s Pub in Knockainey. I went home that night and wrote Keep Your Green Flags Flying High,” said Mike. Little did he know then he would end up presenting a CD to John Kiely.