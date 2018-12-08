Promotion on horizon for one of Limerick’s most senior garda officers

ONE of the most senior garda officers in the Limerick division is to be promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendent in the coming weeks.

Superintendent Derek Smart, who is currently attached to Henry Street garda station has been named on the latest panel following an internal competition which concluded last month.

While the Limerick native has spent most of his career based in Limerick, he has also served in County Clare and County Cork.

Details of when his promotion will be ratified have yet to be confirmed and it’s not known where he will be based.

His promotion follows the recent promotion of 19 Limerick-based gardai to sergeant rank and nine sergeants to inspector rank.