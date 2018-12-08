Gardai move to recognise contributions of Limerick youths with awards

HOPES are high that some of the 2018 recipients of Limerick garda youth awards will be nominated for the first national garda youth awards next year.

The achievements of a variety of young people from across Limerick were acknowledged at this year’s awards ceremony at the Woodlands House Hotel in Adare.

Speaking at the event, the head of the Limerick garda division praised the outstanding contributions being made by young people in communities across Limerick.

“Youth participation is the key to everything, it’s the future of Ireland and these are all young people who are leading the way in their communities – the projects they are involved in are absolutely fantastic,” said Chief Supt Gerard Roche.

Sponsored by Garvey’s SuperValu and Centra, the awards aim to honour young people, who have made a significant contribution in their local community.

“It’s fantastic, it’s a privilege to be involved in such a great event. The standard is rising every year and the talent this year is unbelievable and it was actually very hard to make calls on some of the outstanding contributions and several people who were left out were probably hard done by,” said Gerard Walsh, manager of Garvey’s SuperValu, Corbally.

Two of those who received awards were Scott Bevan, 16, from Bruff and David Griffin, 16, from Athlacca who helped save a cyclist who had been seriously injured in a fall in the Ballyhoura Mountains earlier this year.

“It’s just amazing how we came across him. I didn’t really panic I just said to him to keep calm and I made sure there was nothing that he could fall onto and the minute I knew he was safe I went as fast as I could to get David and we were talking to the ambulance and David’s father who did everything he possibly could,” explained Scott.

Students from John the Baptist School received an award after they raised almost €50,000 which allowed them to travel to Zambia as part of the Alan Kerin project which ams to empower local communities.

“We fundraised for seven months, there were five of us, two teachers and our mothers so it is incredible to think that we could raise that amount of money in that short length of time,” said sixth year student Eadaoin Power-Gallagher.

Two different groups of students from Ard Scoil Mhuire in the city were also presented with awards. TY students from 2016/17 created a formula, The S Test, to help young adolescent to make sexually responsible decisions while TY students from 2017/2018 decided to tackle the issue of Sexting for their project.

“They are both very relevant topics for teenagers these days so I think the girls have done a very very good job and we were absolutely thrilled to be nominated and it’s brilliant for the school and for the girls,” said principal Bríd Herbert.

Assistant commissioner Anne Marie McMahon attended the awards ceremony at the Woodlands House Hotel, Adare as did representatives of the Policing Authority and the Health Service Executive.

Awards were presented to young people and students from each of the four garda districts in the Limerick division in recognition of a variety of accomplishments, projects and good deeds.

Members of the Corpus Christi school choir performed on the night while the Liam MacCarthy cup and the West County Hotel Cup (Ladies Junior Football) also made an appearance.