Gardai seek information on missing Clare teenager

GARDAI are seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing Clare teenager.

Gardai wish to seek the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Kalem Murphy, who is missing from his home at Lahinch Road, Ennis, Co. Clare.

A spokesperson said: “Kalem was last seen in the Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge, Co. Kildare on Saturday at approximately 4.15pm. From here it is understood he may have travelled to Kilmainham in Dublin.

“He is described as being 6ft tall, of thin build, he has light brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a white hooded top, black Adidas tracksuits pants and navy Nike runners.”

Anyone who has seen Kalem or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station 045-440180, The Garda Confidential Line 1800-666111 or any Garda Station

The appeal was issued late on Monday night and, contacted this Tuesday morning, gardai said there were “no further updates available”.