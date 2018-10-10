Limerick set for a Lidl boost with brand new store set to open

A NEW chapter in discount retailing in Limerick begins this Thursday when Lidl opens its brand new store at the Childers Road.

The German discount retail chain has spent millions of euro in building a new state-of-the-art store adjacent to its current outlet near Punches Cross.

As a result of the new-build, the original Lidl store – opened in the year 2000 – will be demolished and make way for a car park, offering these chargepoints.

Opening at 8am this Thursday morning, the new store will boast a modern architectural design, spacious interior layout with higher ceilings and wider aisles.

There is a larger bakery area, along with takeaway coffee, while improved facilities for store staff will see a larger canteen, welfare area and showering facilities.

Dermot Ryan, Lidl Ireland’s senior operations manager, said: “Behind the tills, there is glazing from floor to ceiling, so it floods the store with natural light. The decor is very much modernised, with a lot of operational systems upgraded to be more efficient. Within the next number of weeks, we will have an electronic chargepoint for electric cars rolling out.”

Customers will be able to avail of 164 free car parking spaces, which will include a number of parent and child as well as disabled spots.

Lidl contracted the Ballysimon Road construction firm Monami to deliver the new building, with the company taking just 26 weeks to build the store on the site of the former Chadwick’s building.

“The old building served the area well but the change is welcomed and we are delighted to offer a new state of the art building and enhanced shopping experience for existing an new customers in the locality” said Mr Ryan.

As a consequence of the new store, at least 10 new jobs will be created, bringing Lidl’s headcount in the Childers Road to almost 40 people.

But, Mr Ryan said, that number could easily grow further, once the new store is bedded in.

Store manager Dzianis Baranouski said this Lidl store – the first to open in Munster – remains among its busiest stores in the region.

“The new store will bring a much more positive customer experience. From a staff perspective, it will also offer improved facilities and technology. It is a win-win for everyone, especially our shoppers and local residents,” he told The Leader.

It’s anticipated one of Limerick’s civic leaders will cut the ribbon at the opening of the store this Thursday, alongside Limerick All-Ireland winning ladies football captain Cathy Mee.

To celebrate the opening, Lidl also welcomed representatives from Our Lady of Lourdes Community Services Group and Milford Hospice to collect a donation of €500 each to go towards the charities and the hard work that they do.