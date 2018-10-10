Limerick punter’s 25c stake beats big odds to scoop over €8k in EuroMillions bet

A LIMERICK punter had a Lotto luck when he beat whopping odds to turn 25c into more than €8,000.

The punter had the luck of the draw on Tuesday when their four lucky numbers bagged them a fantastic €8,250.25 for a minuscule bet.

The BoyleSports customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, placed a small €0.25 stake on the numbers, 12, 36, 44 and 45 to be drawn during Tuesday’s EuroMillions Main Draw.

Spokesperson Aoife Heffron said it was “a fantastic way to brighten up” the week for the winner.

“This Limerick native’s lucky numbers certainly paid off and only cost them the small amount of €0.25. It’s the alluring odds of 33,000/1 for four numbers that has seen an increase in numbers betting and thus winners, the majority of which are cases with tiny stakes such as our latest winning Limerick customer.”