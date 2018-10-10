Met Eireann issues status yellow warning with ‘wet and very windy’ weather expected

MET Eireann has issued a status yellow warning with “wet and very windy, possibly stormy, weather” expected later this week.

The forecaster issued the status yellow weather advisory for Ireland.

“A spell of wet and very windy, possibly stormy, weather is expected on Thursday night/ Friday morning as a deep depression tracks Northwards to the West of Ireland.There is the risk of damaging gusts, especially along the West and Northwest coast.

“There is the also the risk of coastal flooding due to high tides and surge.

“Later Friday and continuing into Saturday there is the potential for some high totals of rainfall and flooding due to another area of low pressure and series of weather fronts., with the East and South particularly at risk.”

The warning is in effect until Saturday, October 13 at 9pm.