‘Strong and vibrant’ global offering to roll at Limerick’s Richard Harris film festival

THE Richard Harris International Film Festival returns later this month with a “strong, vibrant and diverse offering” for its sixth outing.

That’s according to festival director Zeb Moore, who noted the event has “drawn in over 250 movies from 27 countries throughout the world, of which we will screen over 130 over the five day period.

“We are welcoming people from all over the world - we have people returning from Australia, South Africa, North America and we now have Diaspora travelling from Canada and the Ukraine, which is very important as we are part of the Global Irish festival series,” he added, noting that the festival this year has been funded as part of a joint initiative between the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Fáilte Ireland, with support from Limerick City and County Council.

The film festival has had a Diaspora focus since year one and it is, in Moore’s words, “a great coup for us” to be picked for the pilot programme along with the I.NY Festival, which is running in Limerick this week.

The Harris festival will screen a wide variety of premieres, documentaries, hosting live script reads, acting masterclasses and welcoming stars such as Patrick Bergin and Cass Warner, granddaughter of Jack Warner of the Warner Bros empire.

“We have a really strong, vibrant and diverse festival offering and our awards night will be a big spectacle,” Zeb added.

The festival runs from October 25-29. See www.richardharrisfilmfestival.com for more.