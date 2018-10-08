WATCH: Profile of new and expanding Limerick businesses - JumpAgrade

OVER the coming weeks, in a six-part video series, the Limerick Leader will bring you an insight into the type of business success stories that are being supported by the Local Enterprise office (LEO) Limerick.

Since 2014 the Local Enterprise Office has been at the forefront of delivering support services to help start, grow and develop micro and small businesses in Limerick City and County.

Over 300 new jobs are created each year by new and expanding small businesses in Limerick with supports and services from the Local Enterprise Office.

Among the services that LEO Limerick provides to small and microenterprise businesses are financial assistance, training and development programmes, mentoring, information and advisory services, networking opportunities and other enterprise supports.

This week, to kick off the series, we bring you the story of JumpAgrade, a smart young company based in the Nexus Innovation Centre in UL that is providing students with a revolutionary alternative to traditional grinds which is delivering top quality results more cost effectively and without students having to leave their home!

– Supported by the Local Enterprise Office Limerick