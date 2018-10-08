Limerick’s Think Pink Cycle raises thousands for Marie Keating Foundation

“WHAT family in the country hasn’t been touched by cancer in one shape or form.”

Brenda Ryan, Ballyneety, sums up the ethos of the annual Think Pink Cycle for the Marie Keating Foundation. The event organised by Ladies @ The Hub cycling group attracted close to 100 cyclists for the 30kms and 75kms spins. Early forecasts predicted terrible weather but they left Ahane GAA Club on a Sunday morning in gloriously calm conditions for pedalling.

The Limerick club, affiliated to the Hub Cycling Club, is made up of women of different fitness, age, and ability. It provides a friendly, supportive and active environment for women to cycle safely and socialise.

This is their second fundraiser for the Marie Keating Foundation – which provides cancer information and support. From the morning alone they raised €2,000.

“Ever single expense is covered by Centra, who sponsor it, and we had a lot of volunteers. Two ladies from the Marie Keating Foundation promoted early detection and answered any questions. Phelim Macken, from Limerick Sports Partnership, was there. He runs the WOW (Women On Wheels) programme,” said Brenda. It was a ladies only event but some men out for a cycle popped in.

“They wanted to wish us well and give us a donation. One man was a cancer survivor. He just wanted to come in and give us a few euro,” said Brenda.

She says new members are very welcome to join Ladies @ The Hub cycling group where you will increase your friends and fitness!