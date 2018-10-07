Fond memories of school days in Glenbrohane with Liam MacCarthy the ‘icing on the cake’

FOND memories of school days in Glenbrohane were shared by past pupils who gathered together last week to mark the 50th anniversary of the opening of the school.

And special guest on the day was none other than the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

“We had a most beautiful day. It was historical. It was part of our gala weekend in Glenbrohane and it was organised by the past pupils of the school,” explained Bridget Fitzgerald, PRO of Glenbrohane Community Association.

The occasion began with “a most beautiful Mass” celebrated by Fr Jimmy O’Donnell originally from Glenbrohane who is now the parish priest in Killenaule.

“Everyone mingled freely. It was emotional as well to meet those who we hadn’t met for a long time,” Bridget continued.

Then at 2pm, the Liam MacCarthy Cup arrived.

“Having the Liam MacCarthy Cup was the icing on the cake,” said Bridget. “At 2pm it arrived and we were privileged to have Sean O’Donnell present.”

Mr O’Donnell who is a school teacher at Scoil Pol in Kilfinane is a performance analyst with the Limerick senior hurling team.

“He is a past pupil of the Glenbrohane National School as well. We filled the cup with Celebration sweets and the enjoyment people got out of it from U6 to 96, they loved it. It was really lovely. Everyone was overwhelmed by the whole thing,” said Bridget.

A number of matches also took place throughout the day.

“We started at 1pm and finished at 5.30pm. We had a lot of matches. We invited teams to come as well as part of it. We had camogie teams from Mitchelstown and Galbally. We had hurling, U6, from Garryspillane - the future Bouncers. We had U8 hurling from Mitchelstown and Cois Laoi Gaels and our own club Garryspillane.”

Those present also tucked into refreshments including a delicious cake made in the likeness of the school by Andrew Walsh.

To mark the 50th anniversary of the school which opened its doors in 1968, a book is also being published by the local community.

“We are doing a book which will include all the photos we have over the years including the photos from last Saturday as well. We are hoping people will give a few photos,” added Bridget.

Meanwhile, the annual gala day in the parish took place on Sunday featuring football, hurling and camogie matches, the Liam Lynch Pipe Band, a kiddies corner and the obligatory cup of tea and refreshments.

“As we say in Glenbrohane - there’s no tea like the Glen tea,” Bridget smiled.