Senator hits out at slow movement on Limerick’s Project Opera development

A GOVERNMENT senator has blamed council management for not moving fast enough in transforming the proposed Project Opera site in the heart of Limerick city.

Fine Gael senator Maria Byrne made the remarks at the launch of her general election campaign at Bobby Byrne’s pub last week.

Former Minister for Finance Michael Noonan launched her candidacy on Thursday night, after she was selected to run in the next general election in December 2017.

During a 16-minute speech, addressing more than 100 supporters, Sen Byrne commented on Limerick’s economic comeback since the financial crash of 2008.

“Limerick has gone through an awful lot of change, especially in the last 10 years but we have a lot more change to go. I know when Michael [Noonan] was Minister for Finance, he gave money for the purchase of the Opera site, below at the bottom of Patrick Street.”

Sen Byrne added: “While, you know, it’s not the councillors’ fault, I do blame management that they haven’t moved fast enough in terms of changing around the unit. It is something that we need to do, it is very much part of the regeneration of the area.”

Project Opera is a €180m development that aims to bring upwards of 3,000 people to work in the city centre.

In a recent Limerick Leader report, some 60% of the site will provide for office accommodation/innovation/ education space, with 15% set aside for residential, comprising upwards of 100 units between residential and an aparthotel.

In late August, University of Limerick and Limerick Twenty Thirty, which is overseeing the project’s delivery, held high-level discussions with a view to the college having a “significant” presence in the city centre.

A spokesperson for the University of Limerick confirmed it is “continuing to explore ways to develop a presence in the city centre area”.

Speaking to The Leader last week, Sen Byrne said that, following Limerick’s economic success in recent years, “we cannot afford to go back to where we were 10 years ago, certainly”.

She said that since being elected to the Seanad, she has gained “a great insight into the wishes of people”. Issues presented to her at her constituency office on Henry Street include housing, medical cards, education grants, overcrowding, and microlocal issues, such as potholes and street lights. “You also have to be a good listener. And no matter how small somebody’s problem is, it means something to them.”

Deputy Noonan said: “I would like that Maria would be in the Dail, to continue the work for Limerick that I had started. We need someone of confidence and vitality to continue to drive the agenda forward, and I think Maria is the person to do that. So, you have my full support Maria. I couldn’t think of a better or nicer person to succeed me in the Dail, and I know everyone here tonight has the same view.”