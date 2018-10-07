Cream rises to top as Limerick CEO of Dairygold welcomes Liam MacCarthy to Cork

ONLY for Nickie Quaid’s amazing save in the dying minutes of the All-Ireland semi-final the Liam MacCarthy Cup could be in permanent residence in Cork.

But thankfully it only made a fleeting appearance across the border to the Rebel county recently.

Dairygold was delighted to welcome John Kiely, players and the cup to its headquarters in Mitchelstown.

The Limerick manager along with Declan Hannon, Richie English, Darragh O’Donovan, Graeme Mulcahy and Tom Morrissey took time out of their busy schedules to visit Dairygold, which had proudly sponsored the Munster Hurling League earlier this year. It was Limerick’s first title in what turned out to be a historic hurling year for the county.

The day of the visit would have been a good one for the IFA and ICMSA to ask Dairygold CEO and proud Limerick man, Jim Woulfe, for a milk price rise. The Ardagh man was beaming when he got his hands on the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

“I’ve been a Limerick supporter all my life and hugely passionate on all matters GAA. The hurling year in 2018 has been a long and exciting journey for the Limerick senior hurling team and supporters.

“From the first match in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League in Mallow on December 30, 2017, to winning the All-Ireland on August 19 - arguably the greatest hurling championship in living memory,” said Mr Woulfe, who described his emotions on All-Ireland hurling final day.

“At the final whistle in Croke Park, like all other Limerick supporters, I was filled with immense pride, tremendous excitement and ultimately relief at the end of nine minutes of extra time.

“Having endured so much disappointment over the years, Croke Park was a venue we were slow to leave that evening as we savoured the great occasion,” said Mr Woulfe.

Thanking John Kiely and the players for their time, Mr Woulfe said their dedication, passion and commitment is “truly inspirational”.

“Our business is interwoven with communities across Munster, a passion for the GAA is a common thread. It’s been a pleasure to welcome you John and many of the Limerick team members here today and to get an insight into your formula for success. We congratulate you on your victory,” said Mr Woulfe.

GAA fans and Limerick supporters from across Dairygold’s sites and co-op stores in Munster gathered in Mitchelstown for a special question and answer session with the manager and players. Liam Aherne was the MC.

In an inspirational address, John Kiely drew similarities between the winning attributes of his hurling team and those needed in business.

“As in sport and in business, at the core of success and achievement is commitment, trust and honesty. You can’t have unity of purpose without those traits. Consistency of effort is critical too, all of which allows you to face and overcome, collectively, whatever challenges you may face,” said Mr Kiely.