Limerick mayor praises Michael D Higgins as ‘tireless advocate for social justice’

THE MAYOR of Limerick City and County has praised President Michael D Higgins for being a “tireless advocate for social justice your entire political life”.

Cllr James Collins complemented the presidential candidate during his visit to Thomond Park, where he delivered a keynote address on a three-year strategy in boosting migrants’ places in local society.

Speaking after President Higgins’ 30-minute address, Mayor Collins wished the candidate the best of luck in the campaign leading up to the October 26 election.

President Higgins, who is a patron of Doras Luimni migrants rights organisation, said the Belonging to Limerick strategy is a “strong statement” that will enable migrants to “become full participants in the life of Limerick”.

The Limerick-born president said that the city and county has “become a home for migrants, a home for their hopes and aspirations”.

He said Limerick, in particular, had a long history of emigration. He referenced the flight of the Wild Geese in 1691, when 10,000 soldiers and their families left Limerick foo France. He also noted the mass exodus of Limerick and Irish people during the deadly famine in the mid-19th century, and recent generations of emigration.

Doras Luimni CEO, Leonie Kerins said the launch was a “resounding success”.

“The overwhelming support we have received goes to show this city’s commitment to a sustainable integration structure that holds all cultures, languages, traditions and people in high regard. We want this city’s residents, regardless of their backgrounds, to truly belong to Limerick, and I believe that Friday’s launch was a positive step toward achieving this goal.”

Eugene Quinn, chairperson of the Limerick Integration Working Group, said after the event: “Irrespective of colour, creed or culture we share more in common than that which divides us. Diversity is good, it enriches us, challenges us and teaches us new ways of being and doing. This is why migrant integration strategies like Belonging to Limerick are so important.”