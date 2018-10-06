Ardagh 150th Festival a triumph of community as ‘chalice’ celebrations exceed expectations

THE curtain finally came down on the Ardagh 150th Festival late on Sunday, leaving this small community in the heartland of Limerick with a great sense of achievement and pride.

After almost a year of planning, preparing and programming, the festival, to mark the 150th anniversary of the rediscovery of the Ardagh Chalice, far exceeded the organisers’ hopes and expectations and put Ardagh back on the cultural and heritage map of Ireland with great panache.

No avenue was left unexplored by the St Kieran’s Heritage Association in their bid to involve the widest possible number of people of all ages in celebrating Ardagh’s single biggest claim to fame.

The story of that claim to fame reached into every home across the four communities of Ardagh, Carrigkerry, Kilcolman and Coolcappa and the call of the Heritage Association galvanised young and old into action.

The programme was expansive, stretching over two full weekends but with four other days of satellite events also entered into the calendar.

The official festival programme for the two weekends featured a total of 26 separate time-slots for different events, a significant achievement for any organising committee.

The biggest muster however took place last week with the open-air drama The Last Druid, written by Paul Moriarty, and the arrival of the Na Déise Viking Re-enactors.

The Viking Camp, in the heart of the village, was a huge attraction with its combatants, its tents and fires and its glimpses of life as it was lived 1000 years ago.

Vikings featured also in both stagings of The Last Druid, the dramatic and atmospheric telling of the story of the hiding of the Ardagh Chalice delivered in word, sound, music, dance and costume against the open sky by a local cast.

But it was rediscovery of the chalice, by two local labourers, Paddy Flanagan and Jim Quinn, which captured hearts and stayed in the imagination.

Paddy Flanagan was buried in a pauper’s grave in Newcastle West while Jim Quinn emigrated to Australia.

The weekend ended on a musical note with a packed gala concert on Sunday night, featuring singers and musicians from all four corners of the community.

“Relieved and delighted,” John O’Sullivan, chairman of St Kieran’s Heritage Association said when the last event was over and everything had been packed away.

For him, as for everyone, there were too many highlights to choose from. But he was especially proud of the Céilí House programme which was broadcast on RTE Radio 1 on Saturday night and which featured local musicians young and not so young.

And there was pride too at the international connection with the arrival of a coach tour of Australians. Mr O’Sullivan thanked everyone who had helped them in their aim of ensuring that the celebrations would be unforgettable.

“It’s absolutely fantastic,” association vice-chairman, Ger Greaney said.

“We couldn’t have expected the crowds we got and the amount of people it has brought to the village. To see the likes of 1000 people in Ardagh is fantastic.”

Association secretary, Mary Kury, was equally enthusiastic about their success.

“I am delighted with the turn-out and and fantastic support we from from the whole village. And not just the village but also a whole wide age group, children, teenagers, parents and grandparents.

“What was lovely was to see people who grew up here come back for the day or for the weekend.”

But although the 150th Festival is now over, there are still the videos to come, capturing a magical moment in the history of a community that has given its name to one of Ireland’s most iconic treasures.

And the memories will live on for several generations.