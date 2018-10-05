BREAKING: Searches carried out at County Limerick garda station

OFFICERS attached to National Bureau of Criminal Investigations are carrying out searches at a garda station in County Limerick this Friday.

A search was carried out at Rathkeale garda station on Thursday evening.

Follow-up searches are currently being carried out.

There are understood to be up to 30 officers investigating the matter.

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident.

Gardai are due to issue a statement in connection with the incident this Friday evening.