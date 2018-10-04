'Limerick's success story is continuing': Huge welcome for 600-jobs boost in city

‘LIMERICK's success story is continuing’.

That’s the verdict of the Chamber chief executive Dee Ryan at this Thursday’s news that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is to locate its new manufacturing facility in the city.

The National Technology Park in Plassey will be the location for the American firm’s permanent facility, with up to 600 people expected to be employed when it’s complete.

The firm opened in its initial location, with 60 staff, in the Shannon Free Zone.

But Limerick has beaten Clare to the overall €80m euro investment, a move welcomed across the board.

“Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a huge name in the med-tech sector; a global leader in its area and this announcement is a massive statement about Limerick’s attractiveness for inward investment today. When a foreign direct investment company selects Limerick, it only does so after looking carefully at other options in a very competitive market,” Ms Ryan explained.

A lot done, but more to do, the chief executive said, adding: “We must remain competitive and strengthen that offering. Critical to this will be delivery on the M20 as well as making sure that Dublin Airport is not allowed to entirely monopolise the aviation market and put Shannon, which is a key driver of jobs to this region, and other Irish airports at risk.”

Conn Murray, who heads up Limerick City and County Council added: “This announcement is the latest validation of the enormous and collective effort of a range of key stakeholders who together have transformed this city and region from the state of economic crisis it was in a decade ago into perhaps the biggest success story of the economic recovery.

The positions will be filled in a new 170,000 square foot facility, which is expected to be fully operational by 2021.

Staff are expected to manufacture delivery components for Edwards’ transcatheter heart valve therapies.

Castletroy-based Senator Kieran O’Donnell said: "As part of the local community, I wish to extend a warm welcome to Edwards Lifesciences’ management to Castletroy and wish them every success with this very ambitious and exciting investment here. This is a great news day for Limerick city and Castletroy. An investment of this magnitude, in terms of both capital and job creation is a serious statement of confidence by Edward Lifesciences in what Brand Limerick has to offer as a strategic business location.”

Sinn Fein TD Maurice Quinlivan added: “These jobs will bring much needed employment to the Limerick area and it will act as a vote of confidence for the city as a great location to do business in Ireland. This announcement will bring significant construction jobs over the coming years and as the global leader in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring, it will also result in highly skilled jobs for our area.”