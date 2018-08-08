Jobs boost for Mid West as Edwards Lifesciences opens for business in Shannon

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, the global leader in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring, has officially marked its first day of business in Shannon.

Minister of State Pat Breen joined representatives of the company and the IDA to mark the occasion this Wednesday morning.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, USA Edwards Lifesciences recently announced it was to invest around €80m in Ireland.

The company, which employs 12,000 people globally, says it hopes to create around 600 jobs in the Mid West over the coming years.

Wonderful to see @EdwardsLifesci new state of the art facility in Shannon with @PatBreen1 cutting the ribbon @IDA_MidWest pic.twitter.com/v53WI9R850 August 8, 2018

Edwards is planning to hire approximately 60 people this year across various areas, such as production staff, engineering and professional management, to work at its initial site in the Shannon Free Zone.

“This is very positive for the Mid-West and I congratulate everyone involved in bringing it to fruition. The presence of Edwards Lifesciences is a vote of confidence in the capacity of the Mid-West to attract one of the world’s most progressive and innovative companies and it sends a signal to others that this is a location worth considering. My Department and the IDA will continue to support Edwards as it develops its operations, and we wish the company every success in Ireland,” said Minister Breen.

Nathan Tenzer, plant manager says is an exciting day for the company. “Our first day of business represents many years of planning to invest in our global operations to support the development and manufacturing of our patient-focused innovations. We look forward to getting our operations in Shannon underway and continuing to work closely with our local team and the communities in the Mid-West as we pursue our longer-term plan of opening a purpose-built facility also in the Mid-West, to help us serve even more patients around the world.”

Michael Lohan, IDA’s Head of Life Sciences, also attended the ceremony. “IDA is delighted to see the progress made by Edwards Lifesciences since announcing plans in March of this year to build its first plant in the European Union in Ireland. Today’s ‘First Day of Business’ event marks another milestone in their journey here. We assure our continued support for this project and will follow the company’s progress with interest.”