‘Outstanding’ Limerick student awarded €20,000 to further his studies

AN ‘OUTSTANDING’ Limerick student has been awarded a €20,000 scholarship to advance his studies in Mathematical Science.

Cian McDonnell, a graduate of Crescent College Comprehensive, is among 36 exceptional Irish students who were awarded Naughton Foundation scholarships to further their studies in engineering, science and technology.

Mr McDonnell, who has accepted a place at University College Cork to study Mathematical Sciences, was presented with his award at a ceremony in the Trinity College Biomedical Science Institute in Dublin.

The award was presented by the founding patrons of the Naughton Foundation, Dr. Martin Naughton and his wife Carmel, who were joined by Education Minister Richard Bruton.

Mr McDonnell’s former secondary school was also presented with a prize of €1,000 towards their school’s science facilities, for their support.

Speaking about the growth of the programme over the past eleven years, the Naughton’s said: “Eleven years ago we envisaged a small scholarship program to help support local students studying the STEM subjects,” Dr Martin and Carmel Naughton said.

“We never imagined this group of over 200 students and alumni nationwide who are connected across the universities and STEM disciplines and we couldn’t be more proud of the unique community they are developing.”