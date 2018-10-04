WATCH: Inspirational event at Limerick’s Crescent Shopping Centre to focus on wellbeing

THE COUNTDOWN is on to an inspiring beauty, fashion and wellness extravaganza in Limerick’s Crescent Shopping Centre later this month.

Inspire, Munster’s leading fashion event is back for two days on October 19 and 20, offering something for everyone hoping to have their finger on the fashion pulse this autumn/winter.

Events kicks off on October 19 when Inspire welcomes renowned make-up artist Paula Callan to the Crescent Shopping Centre at 12 noon to deliver a masterclass creating a ‘day into night time glam’ look for shoppers to recreate along with top tips from some beauty experts at the Crescent.

Paula’s celebrity client list includes names such as Nicole Scherzinger, Sienna Miller, Scarlett Johansson, Laura Whitmore and Amy Huberman.

Friday will also showcase top fashion for autumn/winter from Crescent retailers including new lines at Shaws Department Stores, Warehouse, Oasis and Phase Eight. Fashion shows will take place throughout the afternoon from 1pm to 3pm in various malls at the centre and will showcase the best of autumn/winter fashion from the Crescent across clothing, footwear, accessories, jewellery, sportswear and more.

On Saturday Inspire - which is in association with The Limerick Leader and Limerick’s Live 95FM - will join forces with health and wellness brand BEO to present Beo Bites, the very first bite-sized Beo event giving customers at the Crescent a taster of the Beo experience. There will be lots of entertainment in the afternoon with welcome contributions during the event from Limerick native, Leanne Moore with BEO Fit.

Weather permitting, wellness advocate Liz Costigan will undertake Beo yoga on the civic plaza outside the city mall at 3.15pm - bring a mat! (Gap Outlet entrance).

Beo Bites takes place from 1pm to 3pm on Saturday, October 20 in the central concourse of the Crescent Shopping Centre and all are welcome to attend. This is the perfect opportunity to recharge and refocus and enjoy an informative, educational and entertaining afternoon to include topical keynote speakers, plenty of laughs and some top tips for keeping you well this autumn/winter.

Commenting on Inspire for 2018, John Davitt, centre manager, Crescent Shopping Centre said: “Inspire is a highlight of our events calendar each year at the Crescent – this year proves no different welcoming some great guests across Friday and Saturday from award winning make-up artist Paula Callan to BEO Bites which will welcome a mix of inspiring and motivational speakers to share their wisdom on wellness along with some fantastic fashion from our retailers at the Crescent to get you ready for autumn/winter – a great weekend in store.”

Register to attend BEO Bites at the Crescent at www.beowellness.ie. The first 150 registrations will receive a complimentary goodie bag (bags can be redeemed on the day at the Crescent BEO event upon registration at the centre only). Nutritional advisor and fitness expert Leanne Moore is looking forward to delving into the area of health, wellness, stress, energy and productivity.

Speaking about her involvement Leanne said: “I am so excited for Beo Bites, what an amazing idea that fits perfectly into the incredible Inspire event. I really love that my job is to be part of an amazing team of people who want to inspire others to live their best lives.”

Leanne said that her involvement in Beo over the past year has been “a highlight”.

“I honestly gained so much myself from listening to everyone share their stories and wisdom. It’s something I am very proud to be a part of and it's very exciting that it’s coming to the Crescent Shopping Centre and to my home of Limerick once more. BEO is for anyone who wants to start, continue or learn more about looking after themselves from the inside out. There is laughter, there are tears and there is always lots of fun.”

For more see www.crescentshoppingcentre.ie or follow the Crescent on social media.