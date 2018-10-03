Limerick Mental Health Week ‘18 to invoke ‘deep thought’ and raise awareness

WITH MORE than 50 partner organisations involved and 28 public events set to take place, Limerick Mental Health Week 2018 kicks off this Thursday, October 4.

Aiming to promote positive mental health in the community, Limerick Mental Health Week will see a series of public talks, exhibitions, workshops and events seeking to raise awareness of mental health in the local community.

“Limerick Mental Health Week 2018 has been months in production,” Limerick Mental Health Week director Patrick Fitzgerald said.

“We are proud to stand upon the pillars of: awareness of mental health, collaboration and creating awareness of the various services in Limerick around mental health.”

“Growing year upon year to what is one of the biggest Mental Health Weeks in Ireland, we hope that we continue to invoke laughter, sadness and deep thought around mental health.”

Talks and workshops during Limerick Mental Health Week will focus on young people, employability, recovering from addiction and more. On Friday, October 5, the week will officially launch with an opening ceremony at King John’s Castle from 6:30pm to 7:30 pm.

On Monday October 8 at 6:30 pm, the River Shannon will ‘light up’ for mental health awareness. Everyone is encouraged to bring their phone or a torch with them.

In addition to the schedule of free public events, this year will see the first annual ‘Limerick Mental Health Fundraising Gala Ball’”, Mr Fitzgerald added.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on Eventbrite. More information and a full programme of events can be found on www.limerickmentalhealth.ie.